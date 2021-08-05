Three longhouse, village under EMCO in Sarawak

KUCHING: Three longhouses and a village in four districts have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that starting today, Rh Faizal, Kampung Engkeramut in Sri Aman, and Rh Rentap, Sg Rayah, Bintangor in Meradong will undergo the EMCO starting today until August 18 and 21 respectively.

“Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Ulu in Kuching will start its EMCO from tomorrow until August 19 while Rh Nyambar, Dabai Baroh, Roban in Kabong will be under EMCO from tomorrow until August 20,” it said.

It also said that three longhouses in Beluru had their EMCO extended for another two weeks starting tomorrow until August 12.

They are Rumah Seman anak Riggie, Sg Nat, Jalan Samling, Tinjar; Rumah Labo anak Abit and Rumah Ambon anak Menggat, Jambatan Lemua, Bakong.

The committee also announced that two localities had their EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Bat/Doris, Simpang Koko in Sarikei and the workers’ quarters of Ramawin Sdn Bhd, Kemena Industrial Estate in Bintulu.