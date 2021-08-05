Three Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Three more localities in Sabah will be placed under a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 7, says senior minister for security Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In Tongod, Perumahan Kilang Sawit Veetar will be placed under EMCO following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the area after necessary assessment by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also announced two localities in Tawau to be under EMCO namely Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Kampung Wallace Bay in Pulau Sebatik, until Aug 20.

Meanwhile, EMCO at two areas in Tuaran will be lifted on Friday – Kampung Pukak, Mukim Tengah and PPR Gayang Ria, Mukim Berungis.

EMCO in Kampung Gumandang Kudat and Kampung Lumatai Ulu Beaufort will be lifted as well.

The ministry also decided to end EMCO at Kampung Banting, Kampung Kawang and Kampung Ulu Bole in Sipitang.