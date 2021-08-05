Tokyo registers new single-day record of 5,042 Covid-19 cases

TOKYO (Aug 5): The Japanese capital of Tokyo, which is currently hosting the Olympic Games, confirmed a record 5,042 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, topping the 5,000-mark for the first time, with an all-time high of 15,263 new cases nationwide until 6.30 pm local time, Xinhua quoted local media Thursday.

The figure exceeded the record 4,166 cases from the previous day in Tokyo. It was also up over 1,000 from the 3,865 cases confirmed in the previous week. The seven-day average of new cases in the capital increased 64 per cent to 3,646.9, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill Covid-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by 20 from the earlier day to 135. – Bernama