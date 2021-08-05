With no avenue for debate, State Budget needs to be transparent, says Baru

KUCHING (Aug 5): Under the Emergency, the State Budget needs to be transparent given that there is no avenue for debating it in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), opined Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He pointed out that in this critical time when all attention and resources are focussed on the fight against Covid-19, the budget should be directed towards protecting the lives and livelihood of the people, emphasising the need for better healthcare facilities and services, as well as programmes and policies towards rebuilding the economy once the pandemic is under control.

Baru said the need for transparency, accountability, and competency is crucial at this time, being so close to the elections.

“As wide powers are given to the Chief Minister and the State Financial Authority to approve the 2022 budget, the Chief Minister must even be more mindful of the need for transparency and accountability when drawing up the budget.

“Transparency is needed given that there is no avenue for members of the state assembly to scrutinise and question the budget.

“The caretaker Chief Minister will be deciding on how the people’s money will be spent, and great care must be taken to ensure that public funds are not politicised and allocations are not made for the purpose of advancing the political agenda of the ruling party,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to the DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar’s statement that the 2022 Budget does not need to be debated and approved in the DUN pursuant to the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member believed that the majority of Sarawakians agree with the need to postpone the Sarawak elections, and the only way for that to be done was by proclaiming a state of Emergency in Sarawak, and with that, it was necessary to promulgate the Emergency Ordinance to ensure the continuous function of the government and government bodies.

He said given that there is no avenue for debating the budget, it would also be a magnanimous gesture if Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg could invite Opposition representatives to offer suggestions and recommendations on matters that should be considered for inclusion in the budget.

Baru noted that in this challenging situation people are facing, it would cost nothing for the Chief Minister to listen to views from all sides.

He said at the end of the day, it is still Abang Johari’s prerogative to decide on the best way to spend the public funds.

“If he decides to give the Opposition representatives some voice, I am sure it would be viewed in a positive light by all Sarawakians.

“The caretaker Chief Minister and the State Financial Authority should exercise this power vested in them by the Agong with utmost prudence and wisdom,” he added.