1,291 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 1,291 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since entering the second phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

While close contacts contributed almost 60 per cent of the total cases, sporadic infections are also continuing to rise with 299 cases or 23.2 per cent.

Sporadic infection means infection source unknown.

According to Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, 107 of 282 cases in Kota Kinabalu on Aug 6 are under sporadic, while in Tuaran, 35 per cent of the total daily cases are from symptomatic screening.

“Our priority now is to improve vaccine distribution among Sabahans, meaning that we need sufficient vaccine all the times.

“The state government is expected to announce several new initiatives to ensure the smoothness of the vaccination program in Sabah,” he added.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 282 cases followed by Tawau 177, Penampang 131, Papar 112, Tuaran 96, Sandakan 72, Sipitang 54, Beaufort 54, Keningau 52, Ranau 40, Putatan 31, Kota Belud 28, Kinabatangan 21, Kota Marudu 18, Tenom 17, Kunak 16, Kalabakan 16, Tongod 13, Lahad Datu 10, Semporna 10, Kuala Penyu 9, Kudat 7, Telupid 6, Beluran 6, Pitas 6, Tambunan 5 and Nabawan 2.

No new clusters were recorded on Friday.