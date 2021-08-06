Ain’s lawyer to file RM5m countersuit claim against her ex-teacher

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam’s lawyer David Sankara Nair said they will countersue her former teacher for RM5 million for emotional distress.

He was accompanying the 17-year-old student and her father at the Sungai Buloh police headquarters where she was to give her statement after the teacher filed a letter of demand (LOD) including RM1 million compensation for alleged defamation.

Several MPs including R. Sivarasa, Maria Chin Abdullah and Teresa Kok were also there. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME