CM: Power interconnection vital to enhance economic growth for Borneo

KUCHING (Aug 6): Creating power interconnection is an important step to support mutual relations and enhance economic growth for common prosperity in Borneo, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak has the strength in terms of renewable energy sources from its existing hydroelectric dams, especially Bakun and Murum, and in Baleh which will soon produce energy.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak has been channeling electricity to Kalimantan through Bengkayang in West Kalimantan since January 2016.

“I am confident that Sabah also has its own strengths, particularly in terms of the tourism industry, and other sectors, where collaboration can be established between the two states for mutual benefit in the Borneo Region.

“I congratulate Sarawak Energy and Sabah Electricity for today’s ceremony. Well done to all teams involved. I am sure we will be able to move forward in the spirit of good neighbourliness and cooperation,” he said during the Power Exchange Agreement and Interconnection Agreement signing ceremony between Sabah Electricity and Sarawak Energy, which was held virtually today.

Abang Johari said the agreement commits both organisations to the realisation of Sarawak-Sabah interconnection and moves the two states a step closer towards the greater Borneo Grid.

He said this partnership between Sarawak and Sabah will encourage greater collaboration in the region and foster shared learning, driving the states closer to a sustainable energy future for all.

He also believed that it would further enhance the warm relationship that Sarawak has always enjoyed with Sabah.

“Beyond these benefits, this collaboration will encourage close cooperation in many other important areas as the development of an interconnection is a big, long-term investment for both parties.

“Through this unified approach, we will be able to foster greater understanding and benefit sharing between Sarawak and Sabah that form the Malaysian territories in Borneo,” he said.

Among those present were Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, and SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.