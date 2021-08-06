Covid-19: 652 new cases recorded in Sarawak today, no deaths

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak today recorded 652 Covid-19 positive cases with Kuching being the biggest contributor with 231 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The other districts meanwhile recorded two-digit number of cases, with Simunjan 84 cases, Serian (65), Mukah (55), Miri (34), Sibu (31), Samarahan (22), Bintulu (21), Bau (20), Kanowit (18), Tatau (17); Sri Aman (12), Selangau (12) and Lundu (11).

The remaining nine districts recorded single-digit cases with Telang Usan recorded six cases; Saratok, Sarikei, Subis, Beluru and Asajaya each recorded two cases respectively; and Betong, Meradong and Tebedu each recorded one case.

No Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in the state today.

