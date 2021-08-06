Dalat and Beluru revert to orange zones today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 6): Dalat and Beluru have reverted to orange zone districts from red after recording less than 40 local Covid-19 transmissions in the last 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Dalat reported 23 local cases while Beluru had 33 in the last 14 days. They are now orange zones, SDMC said in its daily update today.

With that, SDMC said the number of red zone districts in Sarawak has dropped to 17, and orange zone districts increased to nine.

Telang Usan and Kanowit have been classified as yellow zone districts after reporting more than 21 local cases in the last two weeks.

Telang Usan recorded 23 local cases while Kanowit 25, said SDMC.

Kapit meanwhile reverted to yellow zone district from orange after only 19 local cases recorded in the last two weeks.

To date, Sarawak has five green zone districts.

The Ministry of Health categories a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.

On another development, the police have issued three compounds over the last 24 hours to individuals who failed to scan the MySejahtera QR code or register their attendance before entering the premises.

According to SDMC, two of the compounds were issued in Bintulu while the remainder in Kuching.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police in Sarawak to 9,713, said SDMC.

At the local authorities level, SDMC said only Bau District Council issued one compound for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) over the last 24 hours.

It added that the offence involved failure to keep a proper customers’ attendance logbook.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the local authorities in the state to 1,382, SDMC said.