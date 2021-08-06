Durian galore at Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu, stalls open today

SIBU (Aug 6): Durian lovers can head to the carpark in front of Taman Selera Harmoni here, where 10 stalls have been set up for the hawkers coming in to sell the ‘King of Fruits’.

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, these stalls commence operation today and would continue until this Aug 31, with daily opening hours from 3pm to 10pm.

In addition, he added that the operating period would be extended by another month if this year’s durian season continued beyond this month.

“Each ‘pondok’ (stall) measures 10 feet by 10 feet (about 9m²), and the fee that every hawker needs to pay is only RM1 per day.

“And for those hawkers not having any canopy, they can just use their vans or double-cabin (pick-up trucks) to sell their fruits.

“Each of them would also be charged RM1 per day.

“All traders are constantly reminded to keep the place clean after they have closed for the day,” said Tiang, pointing out that each stall would have its own MySejahtera QR code for visitors to record their location check-in.

“As parts of the standard operating procedures (SOP), all visitors would also have their temperatures taken and recorded, before being allowed entry to the parking space,” he added.

“All traders are subject to strict SOP pertaining to trading durians at the carpark of Taman Selera Harmoni food court,” stressed Tiang.