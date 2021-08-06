Fatimah: Almost all preschool staff have received at least first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Aug 6): Almost all staff of childcare centres and kindergartens in Sarawak have received at least their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development said as of yesterday (Aug 5), 98 per cent of 5,377 babysitters and teachers in kindergartens as well as 98 per cent of 803 babysitters and teachers in daycare centres have been vaccinated.

“Whereas 99 per cent of 3,797 assistant teachers and helpers in kindergartens and 98 per cent of 156 assistant teachers and helpers in daycare centres have received their first dose of the vaccine,” she told reporters after presenting a business licence and special annual grant of RM5,000 to Taska Pondok Ilmu No. 2 operator Irene Tan Choon Lian yesterday.

She pointed out that these staff will receive their second vaccination dose by the end of this month.

In addition, she said 3,277 teachers/babysitters in kindergartens and 547 teachers/babysitters of daycare centres, along with 2,094 assistant teachers/helpers in kindergartens as well as 89 assistant teachers/helpers in daycare centres have been fully vaccinated.

Fatimah revealed around 300 other staff have not received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, including those who are pregnant, have just given birth, or are below 18 years of age.

The minister stressed vaccination of those involved in preschools is very important not only to ensure the safety and health of the children but also the teachers, assistant teachers, babysitters, helpers, and other staff.

“We are prepared for the reopening of childcare centres and kindergartens and they will reopen as soon as we get the clearance from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

“However, certain requirements like when the 80 per cent herd immunity of the state’s population is achieved and strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) have to be met,” said Fatimah.

Understanding the adverse effects brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said the government is providing several forms of assistance such as special annual grant, subsidy of RM180 per child to be paid to the operators of registered daycare centres, and payment of RM10,000 each to operators of registered daycare centres and kindergartens to help with their operations.

“I have not received any information from the associations concerned that any of the daycare centres or kindergartens have closed, going to close, or closed temporarily due to financial problems,” she said.

Fatimah also said her ministry has not received any report of non-compliance with SOPs by early childhood education institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, she added nearly 4,000 people with disabilities registered under the Welfare Department have been vaccinated and they are now in the mopping-up process to ensure no one has been left out.