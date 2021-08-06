Fisherman killed in boats collision

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for a man who allegedly caused the death of a fisherman when their boats collided in Pulau Mamutik here early Friday morning.

Adam Kamlun, in his 30’s, from Kampung Selangan, Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya is wanted by the authority to assist investigation into the death of 35-year-old Abdul Hasyim Onong.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim’s friend, age 35, sustained minor injuries in the 2.40am incident.

“According to police investigation, both the victim and his friend had left their village at Kg Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya to catch fish around 10pm on Thursday.

“About four hours later, both fishermen decided to call it the night and headed home.

“While on their way home, another speedboat allegedly rammed into the victim’s boat, throwing both men into the sea.

The speedboat then fled the scene leaving both men in the water.

“The friend managed to hold onto the victim and the broken woods from their boat to keep afloat before they were rescued by other fishermen at around 6am,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The survivor was given outpatient treatment in hospital while the victim’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Mohd Zaidi said police are looking for the suspect and urged anyone with information of his whereabouts to immediately contact the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 280 of the Penal Code for rash navigation of a vessel.

Mohd Zaidi said this after handing out 30 food baskets to Tanjung Aru residents at the Tanjung Aru police station here on Friday.

During the event, Mohd Zaidi said two police stations in Tanjung Aru and Inanam have taken the initiative to set up food banks to assist residents who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that they have received 300 food baskets from the Ministry of Home Affairs and 200 food baskets from non-governmental organisations which will then be distributed to those in need.