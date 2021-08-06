Five Covid-19 clusters end as no new ones detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Aug 6): No new Covid-19 cluster was declared in Sarawak but five clusters in Lundu, Subis, Bintulu, Telang Usan and Sibu ended today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said the five concluding clusters were Kampung Sebandi Hilir, Lundu; Dulang Cluster, Subis; Jalan Tanjung Kidurong 3 Cluster, Bintulu; Kevok Cluster, Telang Usan and Jalan Sungai Antu Cluster, Sibu.

“No new infections have been linked with these five clusters in the last 28 days,” said the committee.

Despite so, SDMC said Sarawak still had 85 existing active clusters, 72 of which did not record any new cases today, but the remaining 13 clusters reported a total of 121 new infections.

Kampung Seratau Cluster recorded the most number of new cases at 40 followed by Melikin Cluster (25), Tembok Miri Cluster (20), Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster (7), Kandis Pantu Cluster (6), Kampung Jawa Cluster (6) and Kampung Kendaie (5).

Other clusters Kampung Bunga Rampai, Kinda KM 18 Cluster and Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster each had three new infections while Bedup Longgo Cluster, Jambatan Lemua Cluster and Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster reported one new case each.