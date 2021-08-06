Friday, August 6
Health D-G: 624 new Covid-19 cases in S’wak as M’sia again exceeds 20,000 daily infections

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak

Bernama file photo shows Dr Noor Hisham at a press conference.

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak today recorded 624 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the state’s cumulative number of cases to 80,174, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said in a Facebook post that Malaysia recorded a total of 20,889 cases today, with Selangor continuing to top the list with 8,792 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,483) and Kedah (1,371).

Sabah recorded 1,291 cases, Johor (1,275), Negeri Sembilan (986), Kelantan (938), Penang (776), Perak (624 ), Pahang (610), Melaka(491), Terengganu (460), Putrajaya (122), Labuan (9), and Perlis (9).

Malaysia’s cumulative total cases now stand at 1,224,595 cases.

