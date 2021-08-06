Health DG: 20.5 pct of today’s 20,889 Covid-19 cases have at least one vaccine shot

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that 4,292 of the 20,889 new Covid-19 patients recorded in the past 24 hours have a history of vaccination.

However, he said that 98.7 per cent of the cases were in Categories One and Two for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infections, respectively.

“Of the 20,889 daily cases reported today, a total of 273 cases (1.3 per cent) were from Categories Three, Four and Five. While another 20,616 cases (98.7 per cent) were from Categories One and Two.

“This is based on the current clinical condition of the newly diagnosed Covid-19 cases. Some of the cases remained in the same category throughout the period of infection; however, some also changed the health status of the cases either improving to a lower category or declining to a higher category.

“In total, only 4,292 cases (20.5 per cent) of the total cases reported today had a history of Covid-19 immunisation,’’ he said.

Based on data the Ministry of Health released today, 12 of the 48 Category Five — intubated and requiring intensive care — patients also have a history of vaccination.

In Category Four (requiring intensive care), 21 out of 78 have had some vaccination while 56 out of 147 in Category Three (severe acute respiratory infection) also have had at least one dose of vaccine.

For Category Two, he said 3,240 out of the 10,503 have a history of vaccination while it was 963 out of 9,150 for the Category One cases.

To date, Malaysia has administered 23,161,255 total vaccine doses, with 15.2 million for first doses of vaccines and another eight million going towards full vaccination. – MalayMail