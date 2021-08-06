High number of Covid-19 cases because of MCO 3.0 relaxation, Delta variant, says Deputy Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): The major surge of Covid-19 cases in the country this past month is due to the relaxation of the movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0), said Deputy Health director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong.

At a press conference today, he said that the easing to the economic sector, as well as the emergence of the new Delta Variant of the Covid-19 virus are among the other reasons why cases are on the rise.

“A month ago we saw the easing of MCO 3.0, and at the same time, the economic sector was also eased to help the people continue with their livelihood.

“This effect is now seen two weeks later, and now four weeks later. Also the fact that we are seeing the more dominant Delta strain which is more transmissible and more aggressive,” he said. — Malay Mail

