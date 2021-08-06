Marine Police seize over RM1.24 mln in contraband from swiftlet house in Limbang

KUCHING (Aug 6): Region 5 Marine Police arrested a 51-year-old man during a raid at a swiftlet farm at KM7 Jalan Kubong, Limbang yesterday (Aug 5) after goods, believed to be contraband, were found at the premises.

The raiding team seized 153 boxes of cigarettes estimated to be worth more than RM1.2 million, 116 bottles of liquor (RM25,964), and fireworks (RM16,560).

“All of the items were found inside a house that was built for swiftlet nest farming,” Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali said in a statement.

All of the seized items and the suspect were handed over to the Limbang district police headquarters for further action.

In a separate case yesterday, Region 5 Marine Police also seized 702 boxes of alcoholic drinks worth over RM110,000 during a raid on a premises at Jalan Perumahan Rakyat Fasa 1 in Sri Aman around 10.50am.

Zulfikar said the alcoholic drinks are believed to have been imported illegally into the country.

“During the raid, a 27-year-old male suspect, who claimed to be the caretaker of the premises, was arrested,” he said.

He added the seized items and suspect were handed over to the Sri Aman police headquarters for further action.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.