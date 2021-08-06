MCA, MIC to continue supporting PN gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, MCA and MIC today pledged their support to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to maintain political stability and help the people face the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is also Ayer Hitam MP, said the party remains steadfast with the decision taken by BN last year to continue to support PN until the 15th General Election (GE15).

“So, as long as that decision remains, along with our friends in BN, we are called to stick by it… we put the people first, we manage Covid-19 matters and the people will decide in the general election,” he said at a media conference, led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at Menara Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur here today.

The media conference was attended by 21 of the 31 UMNO and BN MPs who pledged their support for the PN government and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Meanwhile, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the party was also on the same page with MCA, adding that all decisions should be made at BN’s highest level on the grounds that the party had contested GE14 on a BN ticket.

“All decisions must be made at the BN level. So until any (other decisions are made), we will continue our support (for the PN government),” the Human Resources Minister said.

“There is no problem in following UMNO, but (it) must be done at BN level. As an individual I can follow but what do I tell MIC members?,” the Tapah MP added. – Bernama