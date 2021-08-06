Miri DAP to give 30 tablets, data packages to deserving students

MIRI (Aug 6): Miri DAP will distribute 30 units of tablets and two months of free data packages to deserving students here in support of their online learning requirements.

The branch’s youth chief, Peter Hee, said the tablets were donated to the party by the public for poor students who are unable to purchase the equipment during the lockdown.

“Students from any primary or secondary school in Miri, irrespective of their racial background or which state constituency they are from, can apply for the equipment, “ he said in a statement.

Those interested can contact DAP coordinator Alan Sia at 014-3924484 and submit the students’ personal details, contact number and address of their parents or guardian, name of school and headmaster or principal.

DAP will work together with school teachers to vet the eligibility of applicants

Thanking the donors, Hee said the party hoped more members of the public will support the initiative.

He said DAP strives to ensure more students have a more conducive environment and equitable opportunity for education which must continue during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donors can electronically send their cash donations to DAP Miri ‘s Hong Leong Bank account 255-000-15930.

Meanwhile, Hee criticized the Perikatan Nasional government for allegedly failing to deliver 150,000 units of free computers to poor students as pledged.

He said it should be transparent on the breakdown of the actual number of families which have benefited or the quantity yet to be delivered.