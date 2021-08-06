MoH: Skin Revolution acne product found to contain scheduled poisons

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Skin Revolution’s Acne Clearing Solution has been found to contain clindamycin and metronidazole, which are scheduled poisons that can cause adverse effects on health, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement today, the ministry’s senior director of pharmaceutical services Norhaliza A Halim said the product’s notification has been cancelled and it will no longer be allowed to be sold in the country.

“Products containing the drugs, clindamycin and metronidazole, have to be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used with the advice of a health professional.

“The use of the antibiotics (clindamycin and metronidazole) without the supervision of a health professional can cause adverse effects on health, and can increase the risk of resistance which in turn reduces its effectiveness to treat future infections,” she said.

Accordingly, the seller and distributor of the product must stop its sale and distribution immediately as doing so would be in violation of Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

According to Norhaliza, an individual who commits an offence under this regulation can be punished with a fine not exceeding RM25,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both for the first offence, and a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both for the subsequent offence.

“Companies that commit the offences can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and fined up to RM100,000 for subsequent offence,” she said.

Meanwhile, she advised the public to immediately stop using the product and seek advice from health professionals if experiencing any discomfort or adverse effects.

The public is also encouraged to check the notification status of a cosmetic product by browsing the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) official website www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store application. — Bernama