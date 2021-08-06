Muhyiddin-led gov’t valid until motion of confidence in Parliament – Noh

SHAH ALAM (Aug 6): Tanjong Karang (Selangor) MP Tan Sri Noh Omar said the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today is still intact until the Parliament meets in September on a motion of confidence on the prime minister.

“In short, we agree that the current government is still valid until its legitimacy is decided in Parliament later,” he said in a virtual news conference today.

Noh, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, agreed with other party members that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should hold a meeting to brief its MPs on the decision to withdraw support for the prime minister.

“MPs want to get a clearer explanation on the decision made by the Supreme Council because not all MPs were involved in the meeting,” he said.

Earlier today, 31 MPs from Barisan Nasional announced their intention to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and that decision was made in the best interest of the people and the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was also to uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for the PN government to continue ruling the county until its legitimacy is ascertained in Parliament. – Bernama