Non-essential economic activities still not allowed

KOTA KINABALU: Non-essential economic activities are still not allowed in Sabah under the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the National Security Council on Friday.

They include wellness services, cyber cafe and driving institutions.

Entertainment centres such as night clubs, pubs and cinemas are also on the ban list.

Social activities like kenduri, wedding, reception, birthday, reunion, seminar and meeting as well as tourism and cultural activities are also not allowed.

Sports and recreational activities are also still in the list.

Tournaments are also not allowed except organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

For the creative industry, performances in hotel lounge and indoor busking are also disallowed.

There is no change to operation hours of food outlets from 6am to 10pm and the two-person dining-in rule still applies.

Eatery operators have to ensure only Covid-19 low risk customers are allowed to enter their premises.

Buffets are also allowed with a condition that disposable plastic gloves must be prepared for the customers and ordered meals must be served by the restaurant.

Children below 12 years old are not allowed to enter eateries.

Other shops allowed to operate are dobby, convenience store in petrol stations, pet shops, optical shops, hardware and technical and electrical stores, car maintenance and workshops, e-commerce, wholesale and distribution and also electric and electronic shops, including in-house repairs and maintenance.

Other services allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm are stationery and printing, florist, wheeled vehicles and heavy machinery, car accessories stores, prayer and funeral equipment, furniture, telecommunications, barber, fishing equipment and tailor shops.

Inter-district travel ban is still enforced in Sabah.

However, long-distance married couples are allowed to get police permission to cross districts.

Emergency cases such as medical and death will be allowed to cross districts, with police permission.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments and essential services are also allowed to cross districts.

Meanwhile, assemblymen and members of parliament are also allowed to cross districts for official matters and visiting their constituencies without holding any event.