Non-profit group sends food aid to Rela personnel

BINTULU (Aug 6): Extrameal Bintulu, a non-profit charitable organisation, has provided food aid to 116 families of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) here who claimed to have outstanding allowances not paid for several months.

Extrameal Bintulu founder Francis Ngu said the food aid comprising basic necessities was worth RM70 to RM80 per packet.

“We heard yesterday that there will be a dialogue with Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing over this issue, it is understood that the allowances will be released next week,” he said when contacted.

He hoped this issue can be settled amicably by next week as it affected many Rela members.

“If next week the allowances still not out, we will carry out a second batch food aid distribution for Rela members because most who are affected are married couples who have other commitments.

“We don’t want to blame anyone over this issue, what we are doing now is helping what we can to ease their burden,” said Ngu.