PBS supports Muhyiddin, Hajiji

KOTA MARUDU: Sabahans have been urged to stay calm amid the disruptive political maneuvering by the opposition at the federal level.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in making the call, said the recent special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin indicated that the ruling government is “in a safe place”.

“The Prime Minister had said that a motion of confidence will be tabled to determine the legitimacy of his position in the next parliamentary sitting on Sept 6, and we will all vote.

“The whole Cabinet (ministers) are behind him … and we are confident that PM will continue to enjoy the majority,” he said.

After gracing the Vaccination Outreach Programme at the inoculation centre in Marak-Parak near here, he said the opposition had purposely caused a stir during the recent parliamentary sitting to “disturb” the government’s ongoing efforts to battle against the spread of Covid-19.

“It is obvious that putting Covid-19 to rest is secondary to the opposition. They are just thirsty for power and went on to create chaos … they are not just disrupting the parliamentary sitting, but also hampering the government’s efforts to combat this deadly virus,” he said.

Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), added that PBS will continue to stand strong behind Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional-led government and its seven assemblymen would continue to work hard and support leaders, both the federal and state levels.

“PBS will continue to support our Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. To us, the priority is to fight against Covid-19. And for the government to function well, it needs stability to continue working and improve the nation’s economy, as well as the wellbeing of the people,” the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament said.

He said the feedback from the ground also showed that the rakyat are getting tired of the opposition’s political tricks, and want the country to bounce back to normalcy.