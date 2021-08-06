Penang lawyer loses RM259,900 in Macau Scam

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 6): A lawyer has claimed to have suffered losses amounting to RM259,900 after being duped by a Macau Scam syndicate here two days ago.

Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Rosni Mohd Lazim said the 40-year-old woman, who had a law office in Bukit Mertajam, near here, claimed to have received a phone call from a person claiming to be an ‘officer’ from the Inland Revenue Board.

According to Mohd Rosni, the suspect claimed that the victim had tax arrears of RM32,000, before the call was connected to a man claiming to be a ‘police officer’, who told the lawyer the latter was allegedly involved in a criminal case.

Speaking to reporters when contacted today, he said the lawyer, who was frightened and worried about being detained by the police, then followed the suspect’s instructions by transferring money in stages amounting to RM259,900 to three different accounts, after which she could no longer get in touch with the ‘police officer’.

Mohd Rosni said the lawyer then lodged a police report about the incident yesterday, and checks on the three account numbers used by the suspect were believed to be mule accounts.

“So far, there have been no police reports on the three account numbers, but the telephone number used by the syndicate is linked to three reports in Dato Keramat and Bukit Mertajam as well as in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama