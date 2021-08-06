PM to launch National Month, Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to deliver a special address in conjunction with the launching of the 2021 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at 10.30am tomorrow.

Information Department, in a statement today, said the address will be broadcast via all local television stations, as well as through the Merdeka360, Information Department and RTM Klik Facebook page.

The launching of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign will begin with an interview segment with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, followed by the speech from Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, as the co-organiser of the programme.

The highlight of the programme will be the prime minister’s address to launch the 2021 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, which will take place after the third segment ‘Ekspresi Merdeka’, the statement read.

‘Malaysia Prihatin’ remained the theme for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebration to appreciate the concern, dedication and perseverance of all Malaysians and the government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, while ‘Demi Negara’ will be the sub-theme for the celebration.

According to the statement, various programmes have been lined up in conjunction with the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign and information on the programmes is available on www.merdeka360.my.

It said Malaysians are also encouraged to fly the Jalur Gemilang to show their spirit of independence, adding that the celebration is a noble effort to showcase the solidarity of the Malaysian community. – Bernama