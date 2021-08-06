RM940 mln channelled to state health depts for Covid-19 related procurement – MOH

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 6): A total of RM940 million has been channelled to state health departments nationwide for procurement purposes with regard to managing the Covid-19 pandemic, says Ministry of Health (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

He said this included the recent purchase of medical and non-medical equipment, and upgrading work at the Selayang Hospital which changed status to a Covid-19 Hospital on July 21.

“Alhamdulillah, all these departments have carried out procurement with full integrity and transparency, to safeguard the interests of patients,” he said at a press conference here today.

Apart from that, Mohd Shafiq said the funds were also used to set up a field hospital at the Selayang Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, and would next be expanded to Melaka.

He said allocations were also provided to enhance logistical capabilities, such as additional beds and personal protective clothing (PPE) as well as to address oxygen supply issues.

In terms of logistics, Mohd Shafiq said it included the modifying of vehicles into ambulances that could accommodate 20 patients to be taken to health facilities for immediate treatment, following the high rate of brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

He said the mobilisation of human resources was also done by filling permanent positions in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as by requesting additional posts from the Public Service Department (JPA).

He said almost 9,000 posts were filled on a contract basis to be placed in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, as well as reassignment from other facilities to the Klang Valley involving more than 2,490 staff, including from Sabah and Sarawak.

In addition, he said 170 dental officers and 85 pharmacy officers were temporarily stationed to assist at screening and vaccination centres.

Mohd Shafiq said the MOH would also discuss with JPA on adding non-health staff to assist in contact tracing activities.

He said the ministry also looked after the welfare of its frontliners by providing a special Covid-19 allowance, with almost RM760 million channelled to 1.5 million staff as of July 10.

Apart from that, he said frontline staff were given awareness about mental health issues and on taking care of their mental health. – Bernama