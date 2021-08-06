Sarawak Covid-19: Two longhouses, two villages and a workers quarters put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 6): Two longhouses, two villages and a workers quarters were among the five new localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said the Grace Million workers’ quarters in Bintulu has been placed under EMCO since Aug 4 until Aug 17.

Rh Joseph Enja, Kampung Bangkong Asal, Pantu in Sri Aman has been placed under EMCO from today (Aug 6) to Aug 19.

Kampung Empila in Samarahan will be placed under EMCO from Aug 7 to Aug 20, while Kampung Perpat in Kabong and Rh Denis, Sungai Klampai in Saratok will be placed under EMCO from Aug 7 to Aug 21.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at three localities in Simunjan District have been extended, involving a workers quarters and two villages there.

The EMCO at Kampung Kanchong Baru, Gedong is extended from Aug 6 to Aug 13; Kampung Muding (from Aug 9 to 13); and Complex 2, Ladang Sg Mangga, Tersak and Tanjung Melano workers quarters (from Aug 12 to 20).

The committee has also declared the end of EMCO at Rh Ama, Nanga Keluton Entabai in Pakan and the rental room (on top of GT Tyre King shop), 5th Mile in Bintulu today.