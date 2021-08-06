Sarawak needs to live with Covid-19, can’t stay under lockdown forever, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak cannot remain under lockdown forever and easing into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) is necessary to live with Covid-19, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said as the state’s Southern zone, especially Kuching district, has recorded around half of Sarawak’s daily infections, SDMC has postponed implementing Phase 3 of the NRP there.

The Southern zone comprises Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian, and Tebedu districts.

“Southern zone is delayed. We cannot lockdown forever. Delta and Lambda variants are coming,” he said today when commenting on whether it was too soon for Sarawak to enter Phase 3 of the NRP given the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

On whether Sarawak was consulted before Putrajaya announced the decision to allow the state to move to Phase 3 of the NRP, the Local Government and Housing Minister replied, “There are always discussions going on.”

When commenting on what measures SDMC would use to bring down the infections, Dr Sim said, “We have put deputy Health director Dr Rosemawati (Ariffin) in charge of the greater Kuching.”

He said most of the Covid-19 cases were reported from Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas and existing active clusters, many of which involved families.

“This is why we need everyone to be responsible. If you think you’re positive, go get tested and isolate yourself.

“As for family clusters, I’d advise those who go out not to remove their face mask and do not mix with anyone, eat by yourself. Some of the families may even have an 80-year-old mother at home, who is at high risk,” he said after symbolically handing out Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 to hawkers and petty traders at the Kenyalang Market here.

In his speech, Dr Sim acknowledged that the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remained high but he pointed out that 90 per cent of cases showed no symptoms or mild symptoms.

He said only less than 8 per cent of the cases were at critical level requiring medical assistance such as ventilators.

“Many of the cases are linked to family clusters. For family clusters, it’s understandable because they live and eat together unless they practise isolation at home.

“Sarawak is still at containment phase, different from Kuala Lumpur, which is at mitigation phase — that authorities do not test anymore since there are too many cases, unless symptomatic,” he added.

Dr Sim thus called on everyone in the state to take responsibility and protect each other, so that Sarawak would never reach the mitigation phase.

“Now, we focus on VTTISR, which is Vaccination, Test, Tracing, Isolation, Support, Responsibility. Covid-19 is here to stay, we need to change to live with the virus.

“Stand together, we will overcome Covid-19 with minimum people dying or admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and needing oxygen,” he said.

On border controls, he appealed to those who had been bringing in foreigners illegally to stop.

“Stop doing it if you love your families. You’re not just bringing people in but also the virus. Remember, you may get infected repeatedly, not just once.

“Let’s work together to minimise the hardship and destruction caused by Covid-19. Stay mentally strong and live with the virus,” Dr Sim added.