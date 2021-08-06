Sheda lauds BKSS 7.0 as great help to business communities

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) applauds the Sarawak government’s initiative in introducing the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 7.0.

Its president Augustine Wong Chung Ho said the initiative would definitely provide immediate measures to help the business communities in the state.

“Sheda is most heartened to note that under the BKSS 7.0 the government is granting automatic Extension of Time (EOT) of maximum 60 days for projects delayed due to the imposition of MCO 3.0. Subsequently, the contractors would not be penalised based on the waiver of the Liquidated and Ascertained Damage (LAD) imposed during the gazetted MCO period.

“Such a move has greatly relieved the burden of the housing developers who encountered delay and hardship due to the MCO restrictions in carrying out construction works at sites,” said Wong in a statement here yesterday.

He added the BKSS 7.0 is also allowing the renewal of Foreign Workers Employment Permit (FWEP) for agriculture, mining, construction and services with the validity of labour licence until December 31, 2022.

“Sheda believes that these actions would facilitate the continuation of construction activities and eradicate further delay of the completion of housing projects and assist in labour shortage of the construction sector.

“Sheda sees that the Sarawak government is hearing the call of the housing industry and the BKSS 7.0 is a positive step towards helping the industry in this time of hard-hit Covid-19 pandemic. It would be a catalyst of growth and will result in a spin-off of more economic activities and employments in addition to more infrastructure development and revenue for the state,” he said.

Nevertheless, Wong said Sheda is looking forward to the state government implementing more medium and long-term recovery measures based on longer-term strategic goals with ultimate objective to ensure houses would remain affordable for ‘Anak Sarawak’.