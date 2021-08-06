Supporting PN for the best interest of the people, country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says DPM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Thirty-one Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs, most of them from Umno, today announced their intention to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and that the decision was made in the best interest of the people and the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was also to uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for the PN government to continue ruling the country until its legitimacy is ascertained in Parliament.

“His Majesty has consented to the tabling of a motion of confidence in Parliament and all MPs can decide whether to adopt or reject the motion.

“So, we (MPs) will continue supporting the current government as decreed by the King until the legitimacy of the government be decided in Parliament,” he said at a press conference attended by 21 BN MPs at Menara Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur here today.

He said the 10 other MPs who had official duties and could not attend the press conference had also pledged their support to the PN government.

While stressing the importance of political stability and protecting the people, Ismail Sabri said none of the MPs should leave the government as it would have negative impacts, not only on the party but also on the people.

“As MPs who have been given the mandate, especially as ministers, to manage the pandemic and to solve people’s problems, we are irresponsible if we abandoned the current government in haste even if instructed by the party.

“As loyal party members, (we want to know) what is the objective of the party? Withdrawing our support for the government and betraying the people’s trust is irresponsible…we don’t want to be irresponsible leaders,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, stressed that all MPs should focus on helping the government of the day to solve the many issues relating to the spread of Covid-19, including the problems faced by the people.

On party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s intention to send the names of MPs not supporting the government to the Yang diPertuan Agong, Ismail Sabri said the act contravened the King’s decree to have all government issues be solved in Parliament.

At the press conference, Ismail Sabri was also asked about the letter from Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan giving Umno ministers 48 hours to resign from their posts.

“This contravenes the party’s constitution. We will look into this and will decide on how to reply to the letter. We will have to discuss further,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also called on Ahmad Zahid to meet with all Umno MPs who had pledged their support to the support to hear their explanations.

“He cannot just issue an instruction without meeting and explaining his decision to us. As party members, we are loyal to the party but let’s not take actions that can harm the party and burden the people,” he said.

For other BN component parties, Ismail Sabri said he would leave it to the leadership of MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) to make their stance even though they have agreed with the decision to support the PN government.

“There are four MPs from other BN component parties. So, it should be taken to the BN meeting because we are in Parliament under BN’s flag. We are BN’s MPs,” he said. – Bernama