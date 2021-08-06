S’wak to be Asean’s ‘battery’ through sustainable energy development, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Aug 6): Blessed with abundant natural resources as well as a highly competent and skilled workforce, Sarawak will continue to leverage on sustainable energy development to fulfil its aspiration of becoming Asean’s ‘battery’ to power continued growth in the region, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said by improving resilience in energy supply and security through interconnections, Sarawak can create a cohesive and united economic market to capture growth opportunities for a greater Borneo.

He noted that the shift towards renewable hydropower development to power Sarawak via the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) has proven to be fundamental to the socioeconomic development of the people in the state.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s current generation capacity is predominantly renewable hydropower from the Batang Ai, Murum, and Bakun hydropower plants.

“By 2026, once the 1,285 megawatt Baleh hydropower project is completed, Sarawak will have additional supply to the grid.

“Due to the advantages of renewable hydropower, our people have been able to enjoy several benefits such as the lowest average unsubsidised tariffs in Malaysia and the region, and economic growth and job creation through investments into Sarawak through bulk power purchase agreements for industries.

“Aside from that, our people have also enjoyed greater rural electrification and infrastructure development, accelerated economic transformation through hydro industrialisation, and advancing Sarawak’s ambition to generate 15 per cent of our renewable energy sector income from foreign or export markets,” he said during the Power Exchange Agreement and Interconnection Agreement signing ceremony between Sabah Electricity and Sarawak Energy, which was held virtually today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak was also able to cultivate a sustainable energy future for its people and beyond as it can share surplus renewable energy resources with its neighbours through robust infrastructure, supporting the regional transition to renewable energy, ensuring energy supply security and sustainability, while attracting investments for economic transformation of the Borneo region.

He said with sustainability at the forefront of its development agenda, Sarawak has embarked on its Green Energy Agenda to promote a low carbon economy and transportation through the development of cleaner energy alternatives such as hydrogen and solar, spearheaded by Sarawak Energy.

He noted that Sarawak is also making good progress in driving its Digital Economy agenda, which has been imperative in facing the challenges of Covid-19.