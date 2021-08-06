Ting: Sarawakku Sayang 7.0 testament of GPS’ commitment to the people

MIRI (Aug 6): The Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (7.0) is testament of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) commitment to help the people and empower enterprises and industries to recover from economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general said the party is thankful to the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for its continuous commitment and care with the timely economic recovery package to help Sarawakians.

“We firmly believe that Sarawak’s business and industrial and commercial sectors will certainly benefit from it,” he said in a statement.

The latest RM800 million package was announced the chief minister on Wednesday includes a special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 for active businesses in Sarawak registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as of Dec 31, 2020.

Ting pointed out the GPS state government has stayed the course and focussed on helping the people with seven BKSS aid packages costing RM5.5 billion since 2020.

He said to SUPP, Sarawakians must always come first and the party has unendingly and actively assisted people from all walks of life, and worked hand in hand with all Sarawakians to fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

The party also welcomed the state government’s decision to extend Sarawak’s work permit renewal for local agriculture, mining, construction, and service industries until Dec 31, 2022, which already applies to the plantation industry, he added.