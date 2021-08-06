Two shopping malls in Kuching, Sibu Central Market listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Spring Shopping Mall and Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall in Kuching, and Sibu Central Market has been listed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brought the cumulative number of premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE to date at 276.

HIDE premises and locations are said to have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.