Walk-in vaccination at Sibu Hospital

SIBU (Aug 6): People here who are 18 years old and above and have not received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or an appointment for vaccination, can contact Sibu Hospital to get their jab.

Sibu Hospital deputy director Dr Rachel Teng said those who have not been vaccinated can contact the hospital via WhatsApp at 01120615290 to set an appointment for walk-in vaccination.

She said they can call during weekdays from 8am to 5pm.

“Give us your details and we will give you the appointment date for the vaccination immediately,” she added.

She said the vaccine recipients should provide their names, their Mykad number, contact number and their home address when making their appointment.