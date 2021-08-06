Woman killed in Limbang grocery store fire, three others escape

MIRI (Aug 6): A woman died in a fire at a building in Jalan Kubong, Limbang early this morning.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said three others managed to escape.

He said a team of eight personnel from the Limbang fire station was deployed to the scene located 10km away, after receiving a report at 2.31am.

“Upon arrival, the Bomba team found the raging fire had completely destroyed a building, which was turned into a grocery store.

“There were four occupants in the premises and during the incident, three victims, consisting of a man and two women, managed to escape while a woman was believed to be still in the building,” he said.

The fire was brought under control around 5.58am.

The operation commander reported that retail goods, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and other flammable liquids, were destroyed during the incident.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the three survivors were later brought to Limbang Hospital by members of the public.

“Meanwhile, police at the scene had brought the body of the woman found trapped inside the building to the hospital’s morgue,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.