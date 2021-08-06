Zahid warns of political ‘frogs’ as vote of confidence for Muhyiddin looms

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he foresees a repeat of “frogs” jumping to other parties over the next few weeks if Dewan Rakyat is not reconvened as soon as possible.

In a Facebook post, Zahid was referring to the so-called “Sheraton Move”, which saw several Umno MPs jumping ship to Bersatu after the last general elections ― a move that saw the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government come into power.

“The nature of a frog is not just to jump anywhere. They could be looking for ‘help’ or want to save themselves.

“That is why we want a vote of confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat to be tabled immediately. Before anyone else is trapped, deceived or is interested in being a ‘frog’,” he said.

Zahid then went on to say that the people are watching, and would judge those who jump ship.

“The people will know what to do with these ‘frogs’ come GE15,” he said, referring to the 15th general election.

Earlier this week, Zahid said enough of his party’s MPs have signed a declaration withdrawing support for PN to deny it the simple majority needed to remain the government of the day.

He accused Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his government of defying and belittling the Agong by failing to abide by his decree that the Emergence Ordinances be tabled for debate in both Houses of Parliament.

On August 6, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September, after insisting that he possessed statutory declarations from MPs expressing support for him to remain as the PM. — Malay Mail