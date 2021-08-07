Abdullah Saidol lashes out at Chong for alleging BKSS 7.0 ‘first time’ state govt assisting businesses in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 7): Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol has lashed out at Chong Chieng Jen for alleging that it was the state government’s first time to allocate financial assistance to businesses in Sarawak via BKSS 7.0.

He said in a statement yesterday that the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman’s statement saying that showed either his ignorance or a lame political attempt to pour cold water on the financial aid package.

“Chong’s statement saying that it was the first time the state government is giving assistance to businesses in Sarawak after 18 months of the (Covid-19) pandemic shows either his ignorance or merely a lame political attempt to pour cold water on the financial aid package announced by the state for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak.

“Chong’s description that the financial aid by the Sarawak state (government) is merely ‘a drop in the ocean’ is outrageously atrocious,” Abdullah said.

He pointed out that since March last year, the state government had delivered seven BKSS of various assistance and aid packages amounting over RM5.3 billion to ease the burden of the business community, frontliners, B40 group and general public.

Despite the challenges, he added that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government always planned and went about finding ways to help all Sarawakians affected by the pandemic.

He mentioned that among the efforts to alleviate the people’s burdens were introducing special cash incentives for B40 groups and giving discounts of utility bills, assessment rates and land rent.

“For business communities, especially SMEs as well as micro and petty traders, over 65,000 entrepreneurs have been given cash assistance that cost the Sarawak government more than RM244 million. This is over and above other incentives such as discount for rental of market stalls, waiver of permits and licenses fees and other loan facilities.

“In the recent BKSS 7.0 announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, three measures have been formulated to help the business community, especially SMEs. These measures were introduced after consultation with business communities, associations and federations to prepare them to start their business operation under the National Recovery Plan.

“The financial aid was never decided and structured unilaterally or without consultation with the relevant industry players. Many business participants understood the state’s financial constraints and priorities. The special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 by the State Government is to provide them some support, especially SMEs that really need the financial assistance.

“In total, the State Government will spend RM400 million to help more than 40,000 eligible SMEs. Many SMEs appreciated and are relieved by such financial assistance. No other state in Malaysia, especially those states under Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, are able to match or deliver similar amount of assistance and aid as the GPS state government,” he added.

While the state government is giving out all those aids to benefit the people, at the same time the delivery of all the infrastructural development especially in rural areas including RTP project was never halted or put on hold, said Abdullah

Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), he said the implementation schedule of many projects were revised but as and when circumstances permit, he said all works will continue.