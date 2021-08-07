All eligible candidates can go for walk-in vaccination at Covid-19 PPVs in Bintulu, says health officer

SIBU (Aug 7): Those who are 18 years old and above, including undocumented folks, are eligible for walk-in vaccination at any Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in Bintulu from 8am to 3pm, said Bintulu Divisional Health Officer Dr Nurul Mufidah.

She added that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should also take this opportunity to get themselves inoculated as they are in the high-risk group if they get infected with Covid-19.

“Do not worry about getting the vaccination for that is the best way to get yourselves protected from the Covid-19 virus,” she said in a statement today.

Besides the PPV, Dr Nurul said they had also set up the outreach mobile PPVs team which started operating since June 2021.

She said the mobile PPV team would focus on three major districts including Bintulu, Sebauh and Tatau.

She said the creation of the mobile PPV team is to increase their coverage vaccination of Covid-19 for the targeted group.

“We need to reach out to those targeted groups of people staying in the rural areas who could not make their appointment through their MySejahtera due to poor internet connectivity,” she added.

Dr Nurul said they would get the assistance from the health workers from all the 12 health clinics in Bintulu due to the high demand from the targeted group for the vaccination process.

The 12 health clinics included Bintulu division health clinic, Nyalau health clinic, Jepak health clinic, Kuala Tatau health clinic, Sebauh health clinic, Lubuk health clinic, Tapang health clinic, Tubau health clinic, Tatau health clinic, Kakus heath clinic, Sangan heath clinic and Nanga Tau health clinic.

She said the location of the mobile PPVs would be chosen based on factors such as the population density, distance from the public PPV and health clinic PPV and infection risk.

She said they will also notify the village heads, penghulus, plantation and factory managers on the mobile PPV team.

“We are making a full assessment on the planning and will announce the designated places for the mobile PPVs after everything is finalised,” Dr Nurul said.