Another 210 Covid-19 deaths, 1,097 still in ICUs nationwide today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): Malaysia has lost 210 more people to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) today.

On Twitter, MoH said this brought the nation’s total death toll for the disease to 10,389.

It also disclosed that 1,097 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, with 575 requiring ventilator support.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that 177 of those who died today were Malaysians, and that 158 of the deceased had a history of previous illnesses.

Furthermore, Dr Noor Hisham said that in this year, 9,918 people in Malaysia died from Covid-19, compared to the 471 from last year.

“From the total deaths this year (until August 7), as much as 8,615 death cases (86.9 per cent) were in-hospital deaths, and 1,303 deaths (13.1 per cent) were brought in dead (BID).

“As much as 8,081 cases (93.8 per cent) of in-hospital deaths involve Malaysians,” he wrote.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 819 or 62.9 per cent of BID cases from this year involved Malaysians, whereas 484 cases — 37.1 per cent — involved non-Malaysians.

BID cases today numbered 34, comprising 22 Malaysians and 12 non-Malaysians.

Yesterday, Deputy Health director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong had raised concerns regarding BID cases, saying that 80 per cent of them were never tested for Covid-19.

He added that the remaining 20 per cent comprised people who were Covid-19 positive but either arrived at the hospital too late or failed to get there at all. – MalayMail