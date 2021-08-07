Approved Covid-19 self-test kits now available online

KUCHING (Aug 7): Approved Covid-19 self-test kits are now available online at https://public.emedasia.com/ after the E-commerce platform launched its storefront for the public yesterday.

The self-test kit is available at between RM30 and RM35, according to Koperasi Persatuan Perubatan Malaysia Bhd (KOOP MMA) in a statement.

Made possible through a strategic collaboration between Koperasi Persatuan Perubatan Malaysia Bhd (KOOP MMA) and HS Bio – a subsidiary of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad, the storefront connects users to over 2,000 private healthcare facilities nationwide.

eMedAsia, the brainchild of KOOP MMA, is an E-commerce marketplace for private healthcare practitioners to network and purchase items ranging from pharmaceutical products, consumables, medical devices and other items. More products and services will soon be added to its storefront for the public starting with the Covid-19 self-test kits.

“The self-test kits will be an important tool going forward in the management of Covid-19 in the country.

“We will also soon be adding RTK antigen and RT PCR screening services which can be booked online through the storefront,” KOOP MMA chairman Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said shortly after the storefront was launched yesterday morning.

He added that speed in testing is critical in ensuring positive cases of Covid-19 are isolated early and all close contacts are traced in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation to find, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) those infected with the virus.

Due to the restrictions under the MCO, self-test kits ordered via the storefront will be delivered directly to the purchaser within 24 hours from the time of purchase.

“Through our network of over 2,000 private healthcare facilities nationwide, we will be able to widen screening and assist federal and state efforts in detecting cases of Covid-19 in the community,” said Dr Thirunavukarasu.

He added that through the storefront, a patient may choose a clinic of their choice to purchase the self-test kits.

They may also choose through the storefront, to continue to receive consultation from the private GP either virtually or in person in the future.

eMedAsia has a network of 2,190 registered healthcare facilities consisting of 1,937 GP clinics, 179 specialist clinics, 54 ambulatory care centres as well as private hospitals and dental clinics nationwide.

“The storefront is a way the public can be assured of purchasing quality self-test kits that are approved by the authorities.

“To be assured of safety and efficacy, it is important that the public obtain the self-test kits from authorised channels,” Dr Thirunavukarasum said.

Recently, the Ministry of Health announced that only healthcare facilities and pharmacies are allowed to sell the Covid-19 self-test kits.

All self-test kits available on eMedAsia’s platform are approved by the Medical Devices Authority (MDA) under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Plans are in the pipeline for eMedAsia to link its storefront with MySejahtera.