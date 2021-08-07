Bandar Kuching MP perplexed by text message offering ministerial post, cash for support

KUCHING (Aug 7): Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii confirmed he had received a random Whatsapp text message that seemed to offer him a ministerial post in the federal cabinet.

He, however, said that he had totally ignored the message that came from a number that that is not saved in his handphone contact.

“Honestly, I do not know the person who randomly messaged me.

“Whether it is true or not, I will not entertain such an offer because I was given the mandate and trust by the people and will not betray that,” he told The Borneo Post about the alleged offer, which he had earlier posted on Facebook.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) MP said if the offer was true, he would be sadden at the state of politics in the country when such money would supposedly be used for the benefit of the people that were struggling to remain in power.

“To reduce this nonsense, the Prime Minister must call for Parliament immediately even before September to prove his legitimacy,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin said Thursday he will call for a vote of confidence to prove his legitimacy to govern when Parliament resumes September 6.

But the opposition and some members of the biggest party in his alliance demanded the vote be held now to end the political crisis.

Two ministers from Umno had resigned from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet, creating two vacancies to be filled.

Higher Education Minister and Umno women chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad resigned her ministerial post on Friday after Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah did so on August 3.

Umno is the largest party in the ruling alliance with 38 lawmakers, but it is split with some not backing the prime minister.

Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government that won the 2018 elections.

His party joined hands with Umno and several others to form a new government that is unstable.

Umno has been unhappy with playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin’s party.