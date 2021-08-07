Covid-19: 12,000 APM personnel fully vaccinated – Mohd Redzuan

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 7): All permanent staff of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) have completed their two-dose Covid-19 vaccination, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said a total of 12,000 APM personnel nationwide had been vaccinated so that they would feel more confident when working in the field to curb spread of Covid-19.

“The APM are frontliners, and I have been told that those (APM members) who work on the front lines have received their two doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” he said after attending a community empowerment briefing at the Penang APM heaquarters here today.

Mohd Redzuan said the APM always worked in line with the government’s aspirations, from the start of the assignment at the quarantine station or “Home Surveillance Centre” to being given the responsibility as the Covid-19 Eradicating Agents (ABC-19) along with other front-line agencies.

Apart from that, Mohd Redzuan said through the APM, the government is also striving to further increase empowerment in every community to fight Covid-19.

“We need to ensure that each community administration is able to implement observation, monitoring, compliance with standard operating procedures and self-quarantine methods in their respective localities,” he added. – Bernama