Covid-19: Sarawak records two deaths today as new cases dips to 573

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak has reported 573 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

SDMC said the two deaths were reported in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) involving a 22-year-old woman from Kuching and a 57-year-old man from Serian.

“The 22-year-old woman was brought-in-dead to the SGH, and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 4. She suffered from obesity,” said SDMC.

The 57-year-old man meanwhile died at the SGH after being tested positive for Covid-19 on July 31. The committee said the man had a history of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to be on the lead, contributing to the most number of new cases today at 261 followed by Serian (79), Simunjan (41), Samarahan (29), Sibu (28), Bau (21), Mukah (14), Sri Aman (12), Lundu (12), Selangau (12), Miri (11), Meradong (nine), Subis (7), Dalat (7), Bintulu (6), Kapit (6), Asajaya (4), Tebedu (4), Saratok (2), Lawas (2), and one each from Kanowit, Song, Marudi, Tatau, Kabong and Pakan.

All in all the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to date was at 80,747, and the death toll as of today at 468.

According to the SDMC, 473 or 82 per cent of the new cases reported today were asymptomatic.

A total of 323 new cases were detected from contact tracing, with 32 of them were symptomatic, while 60 were detected from existing active clusters with four of them symptomatic.

The committee also revealed that 58 cases were of symptomatic patients screened at health facilities, and 130 were discovered during other screenings at health facilities, with four of them symptomatic.

SDMC added that two of the new cases were Import B from Sabah.

Currently, 7,152 active cases in the state were being treated at hospitals, where 4,130 in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) PKRC (689), Sibu Hospital and PKRC (364), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (322), Miri Hospital and PKRC (422), Limbang Hospital (1), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (96), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (32), Betong PKRC (161), Mukah PKRC (146), Serian PKRC (694), Lawas PKRC (9) and Sri Aman Hospital (86).

Only 0.03 per cent or 28 active cases were warded in intensive care units, with 10 of them requiring intubation.

SDMC also revealed that the Sarawak Health Department to date has collected 1,331,682 samples for Covid-19 testing, since the pandemic began last year.

Sarawak also reported 277 recovery cases today, with 143 discharged from the SGH and Kuching PKRC, Serian PKRC (42), Unimas PKRC (37), Miri Hospital and PKRC (15), Sibu Hospital and PKRC (15), Betong PKRC (9), Mukah PKRC (7), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (5), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (3) and Kapit Hospital and PKRC (1).

About 90 per cent or 72,948 of the overall confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Sarawak have recovered from Covid-19 to date, SDMC added.

On another development, 387 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) have been recorded in the state today, making it a total of 4,641 PUS being quarantined throughout the state.

The committee also said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Domestic Trade has carried out 183 business premise inspections today for standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance and no compounds were issued.

The ministry had conducted 44,956 SOP inspections throughout the state to date with a total of 131 compounds issued.