DAP MP lodges police report, says enticed with ‘RM30 durian’ and ministerial post to defect

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): DAP MP M. Kulasegaran has lodged a police report today, claiming he was offered cash, a ministerial post and additional incentives to defect and support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Kulasegaran said his secretary Jeremy Chuah had received a call and text message making that offer, which also included “RM30 durian” — a veiled reference to RM30 million cash — to replace Umno ministers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who quit.

“Money and positions are not factors which can sway us to leave the party. We will swim or die with the party. If the need be we are ready and willing to stay put in the opposition without any perks for so long as it needs to come back to the government.

“I must stress that buying over MPs is also a betrayal towards Yang di-Pertuan Agong who is very concerned about the state of the nation, government and the Parliament. Don’t betray his trust,” he said in a statement.

The Ipoh Barat MP said DAP lawmakers will stay loyal to the party and are not for sale.

“We got elected by the people and it’s the people who will decide our fate and future. Although we are not in Government since the Sheraton Move we are still democratically elected representatives of the people, the rightful government,” he said.

Other DAP MPs have also reportedly been offered similar offer, such as Kota Melaka’s Khoo Poay Tiong and Bandar Kuching’s Dr Kelvin Yii.

The offer came after the sitting government struggled to regain its majority after the announcement of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to withdraw from supporting the PN government.

Since then, two Umno MPs have resigned from their ministerial positions to toe the party line.

However, yesterday a total of 31 MPs from Barisan Nasional declared their support for the government until Parliament reconvenes in September.

This comes as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will table a vote of confidence when Parliament sitting continues then.

He has insisted that he still commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat, but has not provided any proof to back his assertion. – MalayMail