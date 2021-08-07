DCCI commends state govt for RM10,000 assistance for businesses in S’wak under BKSS 7.0

KUCHING (Aug 7): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) commends the state government for the special one-off assistance of RM10,000 for active businesses in Sarawak under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 7.0 although its members expected more substantial financial assistance.

Its secretary-general Libat Langub said in a statement today that DCCI members, especially new and young entrepreneurs and those in rural towns, whose businesses are affected by this pandemic would find this one-off financial assistance most helpful indeed.

He also revealed that DCCI was one of the business associations which participated in the recent engagement with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Although our members expected more substantial financial assistance to sustain their businesses in this trying time, we are nevertheless grateful to the YAB Chief Minister for considering and looking into their welfare.

“DCCI hopes that its members who qualify for the said assistance will wisely utilise the fund to sustain their business towards covering part of their operational costs,such as rental and wages,” he said.

Libat added DCCI hopes that the financial aid will help reduce the challenges faced by many Dayak businesses as they gradually move forward towards their slow recoveries.

The special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 for active businesses in the state under the newly-launched of the BKSS 7.0 was announced by Abang Johari on Wednesday (Aug 4).

This special one-off assistance, one of the three measures under BKSS 7.0, will be given to some 400 companies registered with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

According to Abang Johari, this special one-off assistance is given following requests from the business associations and federations for financial assistance to sustain their businesses, particularly to cover their operational cost, including rental and wages of their employees, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This special financial assistance will be paid in two tranches — RM5,000 in September with the remaining RM5,000 to be paid in December 2021.

This measure will help to ease their financial burden of approximately 40,000 active businesses in Sarawak that will cost the state government a direct expenditure of over RM400 million.