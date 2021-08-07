Firefighters put out two bushfires near Petronas Pujut, Canada Hill

MIRI (Aug 7): Firefighters were deployed to put out two bushfires near Petronas Pujut and at Canada Hill here yesterday.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, a team of five firefighters from the Miri Central fire station was despatced to Canada Hill after receiving a call about a bushfire at 1.35pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved three acres of land. They then doused the flames using fire beaters until it was fully extinguishhed,” he said.

He added that subsequently, the same team was deployed to the bushes near Petronas Pujut after receiving a call at around 2.36pm.

“Upon their arrival, the team found that the bushfire had razed one acre of land. They then doused the flames using a hose reel and fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” Law said, adding that the operation ended at 3pm.