Khairy warns public against taking Covid-19 antibody test, says no clinical guidelines issued on the matter yet

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): The public is advised against going for Covid-19 antibody test as there is still no clinical guidelines issued on the matter, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said based on guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, as well as in other countries, the test was not recommended.

“There is still no clinical guidelines for which antibody test that produces accurate results,” he told a press conference after visiting the Persada PLUS Integration Vaccination Centre (PPV) today.

A statement on the matter will be issued by the Health Ministry soon, he said, adding that a study on the effects of taking the Covid-19 vaccine on the immune system was being conducted by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) and the outcome of the study will be announced to the public. ― Bernama