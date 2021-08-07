Man found dead at BDC home

KUCHING (Aug 7): A 47-year-old man was found dead in his house at Taman Satria Jaya, BDC here this morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“No evidence of foul play or elements of crime were found at the scene,” said ACP Ahsmon when contacted today.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department were also called to the scene to assist the police to open the house’s locked main doors.

Medical personnel at the scene had confirmed and declared the deceased dead. He was later identified as Then Chung Seng.

The body had since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue by the police for autopsy and further action.