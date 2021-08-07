MCC bids fond farewell to outgoing SEB regional manager

MIRI (Aug 7): Miri City Council (MCC) has expressed gratitude to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Miri Regional Manager Johnny Tan, who will be transferred to Kuching, for his contribution to the community.

Mayor Adam Yii, who received a courtesy visit by Tan at his office yesterday, applauded Tan for his dedication during his posting, particularly his active participation with the city council’s community related activities.

“Tan’s involvement in the council’s Residents Committees, his outstanding commitment and total responsiveness in serving the Miri communities, had earned him the recognition of Miri City Mayor Awards in 2018 under the category of Special Recognition Award.

“The appreciation award from MCC targets individuals and organisations for their contributions to Miri City,” said Yii.

Tan, who was transferred to Miri in 2016, will transfer to Kuching in mid-September this year and he will be succeeded by Mohamad Saiful Misi.